hurryupjack.blogg.se

Kortare skyddstider för ökad kulturtillgång
Google Books arbetar med digitalisering av böcker på en skala som aldrig tidigare funnits och de samarbetar med en imponerande lista av bibliotek. För att kunna finansiera sina utlägg för digitalisering vill Google ha ensamrätt på de digitala (ebooks) verken i 15 år – på böcker som inte längre omfattas av upphovsrätt.
New York Times skriver att en rapport har släppts som föreslår att perioden bör begränsas till 7 år. Rapporten stöds av EU kommissionären för utbildning och kultur Androulla Vassiliou.
During a period of preferential use, a public domain book, for instance, that was digitized by Google would be available only through a library’s Web site, through Google’s Web site, or through noncommercial Web sites for that seven-year period.
At a news conference with Mr. Lévy in Brussels on Monday, Ms. Vassiliou said Google was observing a 15-year limit, and added that that limit needed to be more than halved. Neelie Kroes, the E.U. commissioner for digital issues, said she also supported a seven-year limit.
Google har inte svarat på förslaget.
Vidare föreslår experterna att EU finansierade webportalen Europeanas position skall stärkas till att bli den självklara startpunkten för hela Europas digitaliserade kultur.
Europeana already contains more than 15 million digitized books, maps, photographs, film clips, paintings and musical extracts. But that is only a fraction of works held by European cultural institutions. According to the commission, E.U. governments should direct more public funds to digitizing those works to increase educational resources and develop new businesses.
The commission also suggested that that would offer value for money, as the funds needed to build 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, of roads would be enough to pay for the digitization of 16 percent of all available books in E.U. libraries.